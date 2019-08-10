As Recro Pharma (REPH) Share Price Rose, Holder Newtyn Management Trimmed by $2.47 Million Its Position; Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $2.24 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 83,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 428,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, up from 345,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 402,008 shares traded or 81.36% up from the average. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 2.60M shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $46.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 463,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Gp LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Oppenheimer & Co holds 31,806 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 251,464 shares. 598,107 were reported by Kennedy Cap Inc. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. 14,258 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 28,164 shares. American Int owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 11,654 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 404,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Llc stated it has 12,875 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Llp has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 47,682 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 102,656 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 38,925 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Com reported 137,111 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05 million shares to 8,864 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,065 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

