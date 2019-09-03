As Realty Income (O) Valuation Declined, Holder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Increased Holding; New Vernon Investment Management Position in Aon Plc (AON) Has Boosted by $333,710 as Market Value Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 7231.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 50,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 377,063 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $193.18. About 219,015 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.19% or 7.57 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 141,460 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 87,524 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 20,849 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 16,245 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 8,081 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company reported 3,561 shares. Carroll Assoc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 73,757 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated reported 1.41M shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 6,323 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 42,481 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 117,620 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Dividend Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. Realty Income – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Realty Income Misses Wells Fargo’s Q2 FFO Estimate, But Analyst Remains Bullish – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income – A Great, But Overpriced Company – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.