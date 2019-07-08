As Realty Income (O) Stock Value Declined, Tarbox Group Has Lowered by $420,334 Its Stake; Fiduciary Management Decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $1.44 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.53 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.16. About 209,178 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 618,987 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11 million shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $398.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.44 million for 15.02 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 44,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,252 shares. Coho Limited holds 0.16% or 77,414 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has 4.20M shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability Com reported 3,260 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has 10,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 3,437 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation stated it has 14,305 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 9,521 shares. 499,656 are held by Westfield Mngmt Com Limited Partnership. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 99,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.04% or 111,978 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 14.87 million shares. Hartford Investment Management invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.35 million for 21.66 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ing Groep Nv invested in 13,647 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,805 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 3,920 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 155,269 shares. Korea Investment Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 43,932 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc reported 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.11% or 2.51M shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 485 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has 1,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.