As Realty Income (O) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $341,348; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position by $317,421

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 127,438 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 132,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.33 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,190 are held by Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Lc. Griffin Asset has invested 1.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,321 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability invested in 7.17% or 11.11M shares. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 1.61% or 46,864 shares. Peak Asset Ltd invested 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Serv has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colonial Trust Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 174,995 shares. Bell Savings Bank has 19,244 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.77% stake. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 5.02 million shares stake. 251.56M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested in 3.28% or 934,946 shares. Welch Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1,990 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 292 shares to 492 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 20,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,020 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48.37M were reported by Vanguard Group. 11,318 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 84,489 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Com holds 0.01% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Co has 0.13% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 6,445 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 65,368 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd owns 190,390 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Pension Service has invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hsbc Pcl holds 744,125 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,612 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cambridge Research Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 222,103 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,089 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 42,377 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $153.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).