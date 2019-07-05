As Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tarbox Group Has Cut Holding by $420,334; As Qad (QADA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tikvah Management Has Increased Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 742,651 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 25,655 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 576,400 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 104,233 shares in its portfolio. 277,392 are held by Stifel Financial Corporation. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 370,496 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Northern Tru Corporation has 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Goelzer Investment holds 0.04% or 5,838 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 433,813 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested in 391,173 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 1,500 shares.