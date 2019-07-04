As Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tarbox Group Decreased Its Stake by $420,334; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Holder Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Position by $51.84 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 328,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 276,757 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.98M, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 881,125 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl invested 5.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,960 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 21.77M shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc holds 558 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 502 shares. Transamerica Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc accumulated 327,770 shares. Maryland Cap Management accumulated 0.04% or 1,824 shares. Starr International Inc, Switzerland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 20,153 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 95,942 shares or 0% of the stock. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc holds 633,123 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.61% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management has 0.16% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 127,191 are owned by Calamos Advisors Ltd. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Motco holds 4,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 21.40 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt accumulated 0.68% or 8,852 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.09% stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 87,524 shares. 413,513 were accumulated by Franklin Resource Inc. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.