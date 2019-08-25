As Realty Income (O) Stock Price Declined, Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut Stake; Beacon Financial Group Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted by $361,340 as Share Value Declined

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.26M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon, State Farm team for Alexa skill – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon expands Portland Tech Hub – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,751 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 30,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,176 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 35,390 shares to 46,742 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 22,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation's (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019.

