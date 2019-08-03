As Realty Income (O) Stock Declined, Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $420,334; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lowered Its Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 236,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.23 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 266,670 shares to 603,030 shares, valued at $171.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 11,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capita (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 475,490 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. King Luther Cap Corporation owns 0.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.17M shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 131,337 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.43% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 57,434 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Global Thematic Ltd Liability stated it has 462,761 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 340,587 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability. Axa reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grimes Communications Inc holds 0.71% or 168,510 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Magellan Asset Management has 5.4% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 31.70M shares. Causeway Capital Mngmt Lc reported 5.54 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amg Tru Bancorporation invested in 30,711 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Check: Real Growth Vs. Potential Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Risks To Owning Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.