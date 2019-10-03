As Realty Income (O) Stock Declined, Provise Management Group Has Decreased Its Position; Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) Position Upped by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 75.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 18,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 23,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 745,015 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (SHEN) by 183.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 20,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 31,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunication for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 39,928 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 13/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Changes Entrance Fee to Address Infrastructure Needs & Improve Visitor Experience; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q OPER REV. $151.7M, EST. $155.0M; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21; 08/05/2018 – David L. Heimbach Joins Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecommunications to Attend Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Schroder Management Gru has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). National Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 3,633 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,634 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 4,230 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 7,706 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pension invested in 0.09% or 380,011 shares. Essex Financial Services Incorporated invested in 11,443 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,072 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 1,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,597 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors Inc owns 4,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gp has 398,905 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income To Acquire 454 Properties From CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. In $1.25 Billion Transaction – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 250 shares to 1,734 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 23.40 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold SHEN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.51 million shares or 1.77% less from 23.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 92,735 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 6,178 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 2,761 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 6,104 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.01% stake. 300 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset reported 2,157 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 0.14% or 6,356 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 275,063 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) for 800 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 19,231 shares. Moreover, Crow Point Ptnrs has 6.08% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN).

More notable recent Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) CEO Chris French on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “New funds targeting China’s Nasdaq-style tech board in hot demand – Reuters” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chi-Med to Discuss Surufatinib Phase III and U.S. Phase I/Ib Efficacy and Safety Data Presented at the 2019 ESMO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 52,217 shares to 284,310 shares, valued at $49.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 17,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,102 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).