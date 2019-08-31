As Realty Income (O) Stock Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped by $735,000 Its Holding; Rutabaga Capital Management Position In Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Was Increased

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 253,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, up from 242,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 770,439 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 252,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 718,188 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Management Lp accumulated 150,525 shares. Twin Tree LP invested in 22,970 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 183,400 shares. 1.80M are held by Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ma. Virtu Llc invested in 0.01% or 22,328 shares. Cna invested in 0.16% or 113,513 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 2.97 million shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.56% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc holds 14,800 shares. Pinnacle Associate owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. 119,245 are owned by American International Gp Inc. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,136 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 13,555 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity. Shares for $32,786 were bought by Warren Denise Wilder on Monday, March 4. 3,695 shares were bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E, worth $24,915 on Friday, March 1.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,950 shares to 280,302 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peak Resorts Inc by 75,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,960 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust holds 2,954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 549 shares. Private Asset has 0.35% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 26,345 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 27,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Novare Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 77,548 shares. 43,346 are owned by Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp. Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Anchor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 6,040 shares. Duncker Streett & Commerce reported 27,454 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 171,153 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,490 shares.