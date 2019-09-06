As Realty Income (O) Shares Declined, Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Held by Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 345,116 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.29M, up from 342,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 4.91M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 127,438 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 132,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 2.22 million shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

