As Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by $364,738 as Market Value Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 1.78 million shares traded or 130.99% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 48,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 188,484 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87M, up from 140,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 2.01M shares traded or 25.86% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why CyberArk (CYBR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.80 million for 123.01 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Iâ€™d Rather Overpay for Realty Income Than Buy This IPO – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.