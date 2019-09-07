As Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Holding by $657,073; Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Value Rose While Seven Post Investment Office LP Cut by $4.15 Million Its Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.95. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 581,453 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,100 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Colony Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 3.04 million shares or 1.64% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 131,304 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% or 2,821 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 0.13% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 20,526 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding owns 253,324 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop has invested 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cohen And Steers Incorporated owns 1.39% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 6.80 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Rhumbline Advisers holds 513,014 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 60,110 are held by First Allied Advisory Ser Inc. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd reported 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,545 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 2,396 shares to 60,391 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 20,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,115 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,166 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,707 shares. Prudential accumulated 2,920 shares. 332,019 are owned by Charles Schwab Management Incorporated. 70,257 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc has 130,188 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 8,141 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 529,900 shares. Axa holds 427,553 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Aqr Cap Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,555 shares. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 51,145 shares. Essex owns 34,063 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint Makes Key Enhancements Across Product Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Proofpoint as the Global Email Security Market Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.