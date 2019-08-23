As Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Its Holding by $657,073; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Declined While Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Lifted Its Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 637,057 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 16,127 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 159 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,565 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 54,680 shares. Accredited Inc holds 3,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 5,838 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.04% stake. Eii owns 38,048 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 21,849 shares. State Street has invested 0.12% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jcic Asset Management Incorporated reported 33 shares. Hartford Investment Management accumulated 98,677 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 14,945 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,623 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Scully Mary Ann. On Wednesday, July 10 Jones Thomas Randy bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 108 shares. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of stock or 86 shares. 108 shares were bought by Schwabe Charles E., worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10. The insider TURNER FRANK K JR bought 108 shares worth $1,395. $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Steil Jack E.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 43,361 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 202 shares stake. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 200,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 81,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Mendon Advsr invested 1.41% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Financial holds 0% or 15,921 shares in its portfolio. 443,302 were reported by Brown Advisory. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 58,630 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 29,698 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 773 shares. Northern holds 0% or 141,767 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Barclays Public Limited holds 3,863 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 2,769 shares.