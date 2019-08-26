As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Tarbox Group Trimmed Its Position by $420,334; Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $2.67 Million

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.26 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 218,511 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 241,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 1.00 million shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.23% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 393,495 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 2.47 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Telos Cap Management Incorporated invested in 50,144 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Commerce has 0.16% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 17,736 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 4.59 million shares. Moreover, American Research & Mngmt has 1.29% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 61,256 shares. Sabal Trust accumulated 0.11% or 16,590 shares. Putnam Investments Limited has 5,694 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,300 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 5,262 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability invested in 18,523 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.43 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.06% or 440,842 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 14,326 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 52 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Com. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 7,901 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 49,692 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,105 shares. Alyeska Inv Lp has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4,587 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 5,882 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Aurora Counsel reported 16,761 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 1,835 are held by Ing Groep Nv. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 221,879 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 357,139 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 112,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.