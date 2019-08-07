As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Tarbox Group Cut by $420,334 Its Holding; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Cut Its Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 897,680 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 36,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 101,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 137,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 117,381 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 50,412 shares. Nordea Invest stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 136,354 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 131,304 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Amica Retiree Tru has 0.23% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.04% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 155,269 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Palladium Limited Liability Co invested in 4,700 shares. Orleans Management La reported 34,600 shares. Adage Capital Grp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Republic Management Incorporated holds 76,973 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Murphy Capital Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,075 shares.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $137.46 million for 7.60 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.