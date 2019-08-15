As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Sun Life Financial Cut Its Position by $790,298; Stack Financial Management Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Shares Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 17,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 28,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.36M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares to 82,369 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.16% or 1.74 million shares. 396,546 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Salem Investment Counselors has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 242 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 57,744 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 244,843 shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 744,125 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 33 shares stake. 43,949 are owned by Nomura. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Community Bancshares Na has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,769 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 2,550 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 16,535 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “589th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Chip owns 3.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,003 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc holds 0.09% or 23,867 shares. Hollencrest Cap reported 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.76% stake. Jane Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.63M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 6.25M shares. Moreover, Holt Capital Lc Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,370 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 90,970 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd reported 250 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The owns 8.20 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Liberty invested in 0.48% or 17,729 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 2.21% or 68,951 shares. Longer holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,075 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Com reported 20,201 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Cisco Options Trade – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.