As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Holder Tarbox Group Has Cut Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, S&T Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $3.92 Million

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.33 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 32,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Massachusetts Financial Serv Communication Ma invested in 33,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.05% or 467,032 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 2.51 million shares. New York-based Cohen Steers has invested 1.39% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 16,276 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 11,210 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 131,304 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 26,345 are owned by Private Asset Management. Blue Incorporated reported 9,765 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 68,700 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc invested in 1.58% or 26,470 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Comm, Texas-based fund reported 173,725 shares. Fidelity has 186,516 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shoker Counsel has invested 1.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Modera Wealth Management Ltd owns 14,272 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.42% or 52,939 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 1.75% or 21,244 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 5.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adirondack Trust Co, New York-based fund reported 23,318 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 59,689 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 724,470 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,798 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or owns 54,665 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Aristotle has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares to 607,072 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).