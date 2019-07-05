As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Holder Nuveen Asset Management Cut Position by $1.45 Million; Targa Res (TRGP) Market Value Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Cut by $61.45 Million Its Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 85.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 251,278 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 1.58M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 19,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 923,252 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.91M, down from 943,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.02. About 742,651 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 493,153 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC) by 273,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,139 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co invested in 23,013 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 40,593 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 3,137 shares stake. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dnb Asset As stated it has 32,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1,882 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Proffitt Goodson Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 15,939 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust stated it has 14,402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny accumulated 208,864 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 3,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $250.68M for 21.61 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03M shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

