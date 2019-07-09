As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Holder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Holding by $314,995; Resolution Capital LTD Has Lifted Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding by $2.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 1.24M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $145.74. About 396,848 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 507,522 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $224.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 34,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,943 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. The insider Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300. On Thursday, February 7 the insider MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8. Banks Jennifer also sold $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 16,887 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Westwood Gru has invested 1% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Profund Advisors Limited has 7,513 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 23,424 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc reported 5,575 shares stake. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 1,485 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru owns 14,368 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 149,767 shares. 11,751 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 22,922 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.92% or 8,278 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 52 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 8,165 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0.17% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 398,333 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.08% or 24,600 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 5.64 million shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 1,021 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hexavest has 0.98% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Indiana Tru And Inv Mgmt Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial has invested 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 8,871 shares. 856,476 were accumulated by Raymond James &. 3,072 were reported by Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc. 36,885 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 16,120 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 151,055 shares.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,644 shares to 9,135 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 2,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.64 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

