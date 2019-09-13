As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lifted Stake by $8.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 56,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.28 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 40,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 345,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.49M, up from 305,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $207.99. About 850,889 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd owns 7,469 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.37% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gemmer Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bokf Na reported 10,958 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 5,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 676 shares. 2,334 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. 69,938 were accumulated by Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 169,619 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 34,530 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.09% or 5.47M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 204,592 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited owns 552 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 441 shares. Palladium Lc reported 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,028 shares to 54,818 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 42,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,693 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP) by 781,059 shares to 341,508 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).