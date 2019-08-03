As Realty Income (O) Market Value Declined, Tarbox Group Has Cut Holding by $420,334; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.62 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Teachers Retirement System owns 437,623 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd invested in 0% or 416 shares. Perkins Coie, a Washington-based fund reported 233 shares. Axa invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.09% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 56,187 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 467,032 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 68,470 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 12,715 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America holds 1.79% or 274,765 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horizon Investments Limited Company has 2,218 shares. 73,808 are held by Qci Asset Management Ny. Utah Retirement invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 7,737 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,970 were reported by Tdam Usa. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,699 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 268 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited holds 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3.49 million shares. Private Harbour Investment & Counsel Ltd accumulated 6,892 shares. Moreover, Accuvest Glob Advsrs has 0.87% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,952 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 914,306 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Llc reported 24,485 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hedeker Wealth Limited holds 0.72% or 6,710 shares in its portfolio.