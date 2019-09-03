As Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Trimmed Its Position by $314,995; As Kemet (KEM) Share Price Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $5.10 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 212.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 318,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 468,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 47,771 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 92,651 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $56.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 83,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,612 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,531 shares to 3,783 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 5,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).