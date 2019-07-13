As Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tarbox Group Has Lowered Position by $420,334; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Raised Holding

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.73. About 1.74M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Partial ECM exit to leave Deutsche Bank focused on Europe – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Capital Llc accumulated 9,482 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic has 2.14M shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 326,007 shares. Aristotle Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 3.05M shares. Moreover, Greenwood Assoc Ltd has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.51M shares. 182,362 are owned by Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Company. 64,094 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Company. 30,000 were reported by Allen New York. James Invest Research accumulated 1.76% or 265,532 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 10,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability Co owns 358,122 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Bancorp has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manchester Capital Management Limited Com owns 26,194 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 20,671 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,541 shares to 7,758 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,055 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Techcrunch.com which released: “Slack opens at $38.50, a pop of 48% on its first day of trading on NYSE as WORK – TechCrunch” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income declares $0.2265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 24,345 shares. Provise Management Group Inc Inc Llc has 0.25% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 53,391 are owned by Marco Investment Limited Liability Com. Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 87,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1,200 were reported by Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation. Tokio Marine Asset owns 3,075 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited reported 14,830 shares stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors owns 242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 21.40 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 253,324 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,013 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corp owns 8,081 shares.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.