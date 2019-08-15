As Realty Income Corp. (O) Valuation Declined, Albert D Mason Decreased Its Holding by $332,150; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shareholder Dt Investment Partners Increased Position

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 15,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 74,981 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 159,366 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 233,540 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

