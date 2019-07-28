As Realpage (RP) Valuation Rose, Timpani Capital Management Has Upped by $851,220 Its Position; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Cut Stake by $400,000 as Valuation Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 487,292 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 357,029 shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,185 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 433,537 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bb&T Limited Liability Com holds 5,874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 40,171 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 7,977 are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 113,100 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,320 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cwm invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. United Automobile Association holds 28,523 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/28/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Flagship Impella Drive ABIOMED’s (ABMD) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Funds With High Treynor Ratio for Risk-Taking Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,011 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 11,861 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Papp L Roy & stated it has 9,864 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 578,916 are owned by Eagle Asset Management. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). First Republic Investment Management has 2,545 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Axa has 905,528 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 11,546 shares. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,230 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Mackenzie holds 188,725 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc invested 0.07% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 426,052 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Silicon Labs Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Tupperware Brands, Silicon Laboratories, and Hawaiian Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.