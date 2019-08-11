As Realpage (RP) Valuation Declined, Highvista Strategies Has Cut Its Stake by $510,000; As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Cut Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 639,497 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.24M, down from 646,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 502,562 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,724 shares to 225,043 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,148 shares, and has risen its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME reports lower second quarter earnings – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CME Group Revenue Rises 20% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 1,031 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 162 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 7,674 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.13% or 76,221 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 103,077 shares. New York-based Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.75% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bb&T Corp owns 4,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ims Cap Management invested in 8,114 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 328,502 were reported by First Tru Advisors L P. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 153,462 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation owns 9,444 shares. Carroll Assocs invested in 662 shares. Oakworth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Abiomed Is Still in the Recovery Ward – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Whiting Petroleum, Owens-Illinois, and Abiomed Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) Acquires SimpleBills – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: AvalonBay, Essex Property and Equity Lifestyle – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 29,060 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Granahan Investment Ma holds 0.06% or 19,684 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 563,235 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 343,289 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,622 shares. American Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,671 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 17,736 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 40,171 shares. Pitcairn has 4,530 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 97,152 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).