As Realpage (RP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Position; Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Its Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Stake by $1.30 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 128,908 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 108,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.25M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 352,435 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 112,200 shares to 147,612 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT) by 28,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Micro (NYSE:RMT).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 96,335 shares to 362,285 shares, valued at $93.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Incorporated by 81,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

