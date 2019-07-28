As Realpage (RP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Position by $3.76 Million; Bislett Management Has Lifted Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $1.70 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 62,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.99 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 513,487 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 514,260 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 98,038 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $64.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 19,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 877,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 54.00 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 206,569 are owned by Ami Asset Mngmt. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Prudential Financial reported 4,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,401 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corp reported 605,046 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 378,112 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 238 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 150 shares. 3,883 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tygh Capital reported 240,132 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 35,974 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.