As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Cut Stake; Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 108,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.25M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 431,867 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 305,344 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 11.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Q2 GDP Beats Estimates on Strong Consumer Spending: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Arconic, Target, Rent-A-Center, Science Applications and HP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Morgan Stanley holds 693,237 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,057 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Bank Of America Corp De has 39,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 2.19 million shares. Parkside Fincl National Bank reported 80 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). State Common Retirement Fund reported 42,800 shares stake. Maverick Cap Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 197 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 6,111 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 422,739 shares. Millennium Ltd owns 231,229 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.06% or 310,482 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pixium Vision announces H1 2019 financial results and provides business update – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Announces Last Patient Last Visit in its Phase 3 â€œLiberatusâ€ Clinical Trial of RP-G28 for Lactose Intolerance – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage® Reports Surging Demand for U.S. Apartments in 2Q 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,977 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Swiss Bancorporation holds 136,900 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj stated it has 0.93% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Int reported 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ionic, New York-based fund reported 15,445 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 18,373 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,680 are held by Albion Finance Grp Ut. Highvista Strategies Ltd holds 2.85% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 57,500 shares. Century owns 0.21% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.44 million shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd invested 0.87% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gotham Asset Management Llc accumulated 0% or 4,492 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 86,202 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 9.05M shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 563,235 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies I (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 412,855 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $56.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Addus Home Care Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 128,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Incorporat.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $27.43 million for 55.42 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.