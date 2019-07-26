As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.75 Million; As Glacier Bancorp Common (GBCI) Stock Price Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 29,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273,000, down from 33,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 586,894 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common (GBCI) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 351,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, up from 301,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 281,042 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc holds 150,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt invested in 0.4% or 1.30M shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2.61 million shares. Pnc Financial Services Group accumulated 0% or 8,291 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 3,767 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc, California-based fund reported 21,926 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Skylands Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). 187,634 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. First LP holds 0.01% or 143,721 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 186 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 5,675 shares to 5,950 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 18,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,105 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Calamos Advsr has invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Scout Investments holds 482,345 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Lc accumulated 57,500 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.16% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 4,857 were reported by Verition Fund Ltd Company. Timessquare Capital Mgmt reported 1.50M shares. Parametric Port Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 8,891 are owned by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. The Missouri-based Commerce Bancorp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nicholas Inv Partners Limited Partnership reported 97,152 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 54,630 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 13,323 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Corp stated it has 605,046 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 53.50 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.