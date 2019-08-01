As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined, Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $851,220; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Price Rose, Dean Capital Management Trimmed Position by $867,360

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 77,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 51,743 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 13,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 17,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 30,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 53,190 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 104,336 shares stake. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 21,344 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,022 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited reported 4,622 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 8,282 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 40,572 were reported by Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,229 shares. 4,520 are held by Comm Bancorporation.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23,176 shares to 25,693 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 11,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,911 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engaged Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,158 shares. Kestrel Inv Mngmt holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 112,875 shares. Northern stated it has 724,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 59 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 32,934 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,497 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 257,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 24,451 are held by Voya Management Ltd Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 15,847 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 728,175 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).