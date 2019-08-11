As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Position; As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding by $1.72 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 138,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.76 million, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 214,863 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 108,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.25 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 502,562 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management invested 0.72% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 839,594 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 135 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 438,962 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 136,900 shares stake. Automobile Association holds 28,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.53% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Foundry Ltd Liability Com reported 40,572 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 389,095 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Duquesne Family Office Ltd holds 58,690 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 32,241 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 69,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 200,700 shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $164.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 129,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abiomed: Looking For The Perfect Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Anavex Life Sciences Presents New Clinical Data Identifying Gut Microbiota Biomarkers Associated with Improved Clinical Response in Patients Treated with ANAVEX®2-73 at 2019 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is This the Chinese SpaceX? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls: Stock Is Attractive Based On Good Shipbuilding Visibility – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Garry Schwartz President of Its Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Group – GlobeNewswire” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Rough Waters Have Made Huntington Ingalls A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Defense Contractor Is Optimistic Even After a Choppy 2018 – Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Flight Deck on Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.