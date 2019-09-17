As Realpage (RP) Stock Declined, Stockbridge Partners Cut Stake; Lee Danner & Bass Increased Holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) as Market Valuation Declined

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 77,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 3.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.45 million, down from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 94,044 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 179,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72M, up from 171,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 4.65M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Grp Inc invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Centurylink Invest Mngmt has invested 1.44% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wharton Business Group Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,143 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,972 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,666 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.29% or 29,547 shares. Rdl Financial reported 6,150 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Charter Tru owns 227,800 shares. 45,717 are held by Armstrong Henry H Assocs. Cim invested in 0.17% or 6,427 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 240,653 shares. Strategic Financial Services reported 53,818 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,930 shares to 317,718 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,006 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $29.17 million activity.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IYW’s Underlying Holdings Imply 11% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RealPage expands borrowing capacity to $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RealPage Enters Into New Credit Facilities – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritter Pharma’s RP-G28 flunks late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 248 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 265,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Com has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Wells Fargo Mn has 2.50 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 25,549 shares. Citadel Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alkeon Mgmt has 0.11% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). American Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Carroll Assoc Incorporated reported 100 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 41,425 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 101,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 6,148 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com.