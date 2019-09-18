As Realpage (RP) Shares Declined, Polar Securities Has Raised by $1.94 Million Its Holding; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.09 Million

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 121.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 34,896 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 349,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59 million, up from 316,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 322,539 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,830 shares to 195,860 shares, valued at $57.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 126,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,504 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

