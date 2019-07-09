As Realpage (RP) Share Value Rose, Brown Capital Management Lifted Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Holding

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,768 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 4,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.58 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 21,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 708,681 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T also sold $7.99 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: TPG, Accel Entertainment, Red Robin, Grab, Realpage, RPM – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RealPage, Inc. (RP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RealPage Releases AI Screening – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.08% or 9.05M shares. Atwood & Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 150 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 61,834 were accumulated by Macquarie. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 871,263 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 55 shares. Woodstock reported 7,882 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.69% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Pembroke Mgmt Ltd stated it has 147,050 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 25,042 shares. Westfield Capital Management Communication LP reported 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 37,470 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 195,728 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 72,242 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $357.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 68,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FedEx Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Encourages FedEx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fedex: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cna Financial reported 21,700 shares. Intact Investment Incorporated has 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Company holds 0.07% or 237,623 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 3,271 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cibc Markets holds 0.06% or 40,266 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.03% or 1,314 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com has 11,984 shares. Community And Inv holds 2.12% or 94,950 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 300 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 3,190 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 4,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.