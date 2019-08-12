As Realpage (RP) Share Price Declined, Holder Highvista Strategies Has Cut Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.75 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 85,966 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 5.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares to 54,337 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,388 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waverton Investment Management Limited has 9.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,841 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Company has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited, Singapore-based fund reported 19,432 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8,090 shares stake. Fosun Interest Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Cleararc Cap has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btr Mgmt Inc stated it has 186,807 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 51,685 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Trustco National Bank Corp N Y has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,478 shares. Rampart Investment Limited has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 6.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ckw Financial Grp owns 1,720 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Aimco (AIV) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From AvalonBay (AVB) in Q2 Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: AvalonBay, Essex Property and Equity Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage Has A New Secret Weapon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.