As Realpage (RP) Share Price Declined, Highvista Strategies Cut Stake by $510,000; As Sap Ag (SAP) Stock Value Declined, Regions Financial Has Cut Its Position

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Sap Ag (SAP) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 27,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 31,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Sap Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 458,673 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 25/04/2018 – ExceleratedS2P Receives SAP® Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 10/04/2018 – SAP Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Pricing Model; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SAP RECOMMENDS DIANE GREENE FOR BY-ELECTION TO SAP SUP. BOARD; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 134,172 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 27.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Ignore Near-Term Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Citrix names University of Miami alum as next CFO – South Florida Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP +7.9% on beats, Elliott investment, efficiency drive – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,861 shares to 22,360 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJT) by 2,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 51.79 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The RoomPlace Opens Two-Story, 84000 SF Location at Lincolnwood Town Center – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RealPage (RP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RealPage (RP) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 189 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 150 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 1.70 million shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc holds 1,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 5,874 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 230,000 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 605 shares stake. Sei holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 195,728 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gru One Trading Lp invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Woodstock Corporation accumulated 7,882 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp holds 10,380 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc owns 40,572 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.