As Realpage (RP) Market Value Declined, Diker Management Has Upped Its Holding by $9.49 Million; As Lear (LEA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut by $485,805 Its Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 210,331 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 255,869 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 600,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us has 11,831 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Llc reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Atria Ltd Company holds 8,189 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 359,839 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 26,754 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 39,800 shares. Midas Management Corporation stated it has 16,700 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Com has 17,161 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 391,246 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 24,583 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Lp accumulated 0.47% or 31,290 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.11M for 8.48 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Lc has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Lpl Lc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 17,533 shares. Dana Invest Advsr Incorporated has 0.1% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 34,518 shares. Nomura Holdg has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 7,320 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Calamos Advsr Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Capital Intl Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 1.32 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Raymond James & has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

