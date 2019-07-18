As Realpage (RP) Market Valuation Rose, Stockbridge Partners Increased Its Position; As Verizon (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Excalibur Management Has Boosted Stake

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. It closed at $57.22 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 171,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.83 million, up from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.57. About 567,623 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Regions Fincl accumulated 148 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 386,452 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 54,008 shares. Group One Trading Lp invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Woodstock has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tygh Cap Mngmt owns 240,132 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Manchester Capital Mngmt reported 1,107 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 36,470 shares in its portfolio. 316,500 were accumulated by Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Incorporated. First Personal Fincl owns 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,229 shares. Amer holds 2.36% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 839,794 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 763,966 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.