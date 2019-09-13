As Realpage (RP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Targa Res (TRGP) Shares Declined, Peconic Partners Decreased Its Position by $40.16 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 60.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 679,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.69M, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 844,184 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 17,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 104,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 244,542 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38M for 49.59 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 159,914 shares to 309,914 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 425,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 9,438 shares. Nomura stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj has 0.75% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Illinois-based Oak Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Aqr Capital Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 12,552 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.07% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tygh Cap owns 151,153 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.3% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 41,425 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 20,068 shares.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $508.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 84,159 shares to 84,559 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

