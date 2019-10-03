As Realpage Com (RP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $425,662; Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $2.68 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 7,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 199,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73M, down from 206,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 144,661 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 88.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 31,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 4,306 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Management owns 1,917 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 79,947 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.57M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 121,983 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stevens Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 318,529 shares. 499,962 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 1,111 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 277,761 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 20,068 shares. Grp accumulated 1,940 shares. Stephens Ar reported 31,983 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.38 million for 49.75 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $17.01 million activity.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc Com (NASDAQ:CARB) by 157,317 shares to 558,523 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 101,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 50,703 shares to 265,892 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 164,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,233 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

