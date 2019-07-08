As Realpage Com (RP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Trimmed by $941,880 Its Position; Biogen (BIIB) Shares Declined While Anchor Capital Advisors Increased by $363,204 Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc Com (RP) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 15,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.77 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.91. About 134,907 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,459 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $230.17. About 291,567 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 51.59 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc reported 37 shares stake. Massachusetts Service Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 81 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Agf Invests Incorporated stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 39 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 433,537 shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Management Limited invested in 0.45% or 3,508 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Inc holds 21,344 shares. Amer Century Cos has 3.44 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 38,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. 150,000 shares were sold by WINN STEPHEN T, worth $7.99M.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 182,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 17,015 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.30M shares. Argent Tru owns 903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 78,672 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 6,982 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.26% stake. Oppenheimer & accumulated 11,261 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Investment House stated it has 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 35,063 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stoneridge Investment Limited Com owns 16,159 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

