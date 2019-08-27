As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Position; Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Macy’s (M) Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 6.99 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33M, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 992,838 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s: The Case For A Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voxeljet receives NYSE noncompliance notice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 779,000 shares to 480,110 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 121,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of stock was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 479,610 shares to 462,005 shares, valued at $47.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 28,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,893 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Realogy Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:RLGY) 5.4% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Realogy Holdings (RLGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, RLGY and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 03, 2019.