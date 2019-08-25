As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stock Price Declined, Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Its Position by $37.02 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Valmark Advisers Raised Stake by $393,120

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33 million, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.83M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 14,848 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 215,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 455 shares. Putnam Investments holds 0% or 81,500 shares in its portfolio. Edgepoint Invest Grp Inc holds 2.21% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 17.74M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 194,807 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 208,797 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Saba Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 114,953 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.13% or 1.79M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 147,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 14,643 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 450 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 43,990 shares in its portfolio.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 2.11 million shares to 264,500 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,400 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).

