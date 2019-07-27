As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Increased Holding; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increased Stake

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

