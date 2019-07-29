As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shares Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Zendesk (ZEN) Market Value Rose While Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 12,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 20,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 4.11M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, May 6.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 29,218 shares to 37,299 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 10,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).