As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shares Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Its Stake by $17.91 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $30.85 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.74M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21 million, up from 16.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 342,533 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 782,155 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,510 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moore Cap Management Lp accumulated 105,000 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 70,529 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 125,153 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc invested in 78,347 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.04% or 2,290 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Limited Com invested 0.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.38% or 40,132 shares. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 3,791 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 0.09% or 423,598 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.12% stake. R G Niederhoffer Capital has invested 3.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amica Mutual Company invested in 0.19% or 12,010 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 6,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 330,389 shares. Raymond James Associates has 51,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 304,144 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc owns 11,643 shares. Country Club Tru Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Bancshares De reported 1,517 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 27,300 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Legal & General Gp Inc Public Limited Co invested in 203,370 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 11,830 shares. Saba Cap Management Lp reported 114,953 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 200,203 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734.

