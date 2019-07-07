As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Value Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Boosted Position; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Upped Its Position

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 622,828 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 2.11 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 95,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,631 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 shares were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR, worth $9,910 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley owns 0.4% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 48,238 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc stated it has 2,517 shares. 14,430 were accumulated by Narwhal Capital. Naples Global Advisors Lc has invested 0.28% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Campbell And Co Adviser Limited Co has 7,947 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 93,336 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,556 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Numerixs Inv Technology reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 77,392 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 19,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centurylink Invest Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 66,282 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 194,300 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 89,740 shares. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 54,055 shares. 12,858 were reported by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. 8.19 million are held by Okumus Fund Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 473,842 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.