As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Share Value Declined, Clearline Capital LP Increased Holding by $3.29 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Lowered Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 4.49 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 6.85 million shares traded or 184.10% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $166.9 MLN VS $682.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company accumulated 51,750 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Timessquare Management Ltd Liability Company owns 3.83 million shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.05% or 50,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 3.80 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 590,209 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has 24,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 4.18M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston holds 0% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 22,544 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Concourse Capital Management Limited Company invested in 191,753 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability owns 130,819 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Co invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 115,325 were accumulated by Systematic Finance Mngmt Lp. 557,618 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,991 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn invested in 1.57% or 13.18 million shares. Okumus Fund Management Limited holds 15.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 8.19M shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 38,124 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 488,822 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 3.92M shares. 59,100 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Stanley Capital Ltd Co holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 304,144 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

